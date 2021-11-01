Less than 1 in 5 drivers have returned to pre-pandemic driving habits

Autumn weather Oct 3rd 2020

Less than one in five drivers have returned to their pre-pandemic driving habits, a new survey has suggested.

GoCompare Car Insurance spoke to 2,060 Brits and found that 21 per cent now walk more rather than use their car – and will continue to use their car less in the future.

An additional seven per cent of those spoken to also said that they’ve already reduced the number of cars in their household since the start of the pandemic.

Analysis of GoCompare’s quote data has also shown a significant increase in the proportion of drivers opting for lower annual mileage when collating insurance quotes. The figures show that, when compared between January 2018 and August 2021, the proportion of people selecting mileage between 1,000 and 5000 miles has increased by 14 per cent, compared with those choosing a higher mileage insurance plan – between 11,000 and 15,000 – which has dropped by 20 per cent in the same period.

Ryan Fulthorpe, car insurance expert at GoCompare said: “In the past 18 months, with varying travel restrictions in place, our lives have centred largely around our homes and the immediate area. And as a result, a significant proportion of motorists are now using their car less, with just 18 per cent of drivers saying that they have returned to pre-pandemic driving habits.