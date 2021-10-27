A third of Brits would use their car less to fight climate change

Ford EV charging

A third of British drivers would be willing to use their car less in a bid to fight climate change.

A study of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Ford, has investigated the sacrifices people would be willing to make and found that a massive 91 per cent feel they have some level of personal responsibility towards reducing emissions.

Some of the other sacrifices included avoiding the use of non-recyclable plastics (45 per cent), limiting purchasing new clothes (44 per cent) and not travelling abroad on aeroplanes (30 per cent).

It’s not just personal responsibility, though. An overwhelming 85 per cent said it was important to buy products from businesses that commit to a carbon-neutral contribution to the environment, with 55 per cent saying it was either very important or the most important consideration to them.

An alternative to using their car less could be switching to an electric vehicle. However, while the research indicates an interest in making the switch, many still have concerns. Nearly half (47 per cent) said they were worried about where they would charge, while 40 per cent said it would put them off longer journeys.

Stuart Rowley, President Ford of Europe, said: “This survey shows how much Britons care about climate change and that they’re ready to take a number of individual actions to help fight it.

“When it comes to personal transportation, it is clear they see EVs as the future, yet what the survey also shows is that people continue to have concerns around charging infrastructure and perceived range anxiety.