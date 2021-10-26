More than half of Britons have had an ‘unforgettable experience’ in their cars

Volkswagen California Camper

While many people see their car as a convenient way of travelling from A to B, it also opens up the opportunity to see the world and experience new things.

And for many drivers, having access to a vehicle has given them experiences that have become their fondest memories.

A survey of 2,400 British adults found that 56 per cent have had an ‘unforgettable experience’ in a car.

Of this majority, 88 per cent recalled a road trip, 71 per cent travelled to a new home, 67 per cent remember dropping the kids off at school for the first time, 54 per cent bringing a new-born baby back from the hospital, and 36 per cent drove to a first date.

When asked about their memories, 69 per cent said they can recall fond memories with their car, while 15 per cent said their vehicle holds a special place in their heart because of this association.

The solitude of driving alone is welcomed by many, with 51 per cent said driving helped them unwind, while 24 per cent used the opportunity to be alone with their thoughts.

Denise Millard, CEO of Perrys.co.uk, said: “It’s unsurprising that most British car owners consider their vehicles as more than just a financial investment given all the time that we spend in them carrying out day-to-day duties, making our presence physically possible at so many important life events from work to weddings, you name it.