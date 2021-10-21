Citroen announces updates to C3 supermini range

Citroen has revealed updates to its popular C3 supermini for 2022, with key changes including tweaked trim levels, aiming to save customers more money.

The main change is the removal of the ‘Shine’ trim level to offer a more streamlined line-up to customers, says the French firm, with the recently-introduced Saint James special edition now playing a more important role in the C3 range.

Inspired by the French fashion brand it’s named after, the Saint James gets more equipment than the outgoing Shine, but at only a £400 increase in price. Additional kit includes a reversing camera, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Citroen’s acclaimed Advanced Comfort seats, which feature additional padding and special materials to maximise comfort.

Updates to the #CitroënC3 supermini line-up have been revealed with a rationalised & re-structured range available from Oct 2021 production. Priced from £14,180 OTR, C3 now provides customers with a more streamlined series of trim & engine variants. ?https://t.co/ucQQbmUFDp pic.twitter.com/HhG6G2wpob — CitroënUKPR (@CitroenUKPR) October 21, 2021

The Saint James also comes with a bespoke styling pack, including logos and a special roof pattern.

Other trim levels available include the Sense, C-Series and Shine Plus, with the Saint James slotting between the latter two.

The engine range remains the same as before, with an 82bhp 1.2-litre petrol kicking off the range, followed by a 108bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol that’s available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. A 99bhp 1.5-litre diesel is also offered, helping to bring down the model’s running costs.

Rejigged trim levels aim to offer buyers better value for money (Citroen)