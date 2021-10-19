Volvo XC40 Recharge to extend range via new over-the-air updates

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo’s XC40 Recharge looks set to benefit from increased electric range thanks to a new over-the-air update.

The update aims to bring an improved electric range thanks to refinements in battery management and regeneration performance, alongside a smarter timer to pre-condition the batteries for optimal performance. Currently, the XC40 offers up to 259 miles from a single charge.

Also included in the update is the Range Assistant app. In it, drivers are able to keep track of their car’s available range and even optimise it through smart energy management. The app will also give advice on the owner’s driving style from an efficiency perspective.

Drivers will be able to see a more accurate indication of their car’s remaining range as well as factors that impact the vehicle’s range. A range optimiser function can adjust the climate control settings to improve driving range, too.

Sanela Ibrovic, head of connected experience at Volvo Cars, said: “Through in-house development of software and over-the-air updates, we can constantly improve our cars and make sure that your electric Volvo stays fresh,”

“The Range Assistant app is a great example of how quick development and deployment of new features can improve the Volvo customer experience every day.”

The app will be introduced as part of the latest over-the-air software update for the XC40 Recharged while the new C40 Recharge – Volvo’s latest EV – will have it installed from production.

Our colleagues in Ghent are celebrating today: we’re starting production of the pure electric C40 Recharge at our factory in Belgium! The C40 Recharge is the latest in a series of new pure electric models we will launch in coming years. Read more: https://t.co/asfeSuo1sL pic.twitter.com/KOPnIsIypa — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) October 7, 2021

The updates are available to download and install without the need to visit a dealership or workshop, with this latest version bringing further improvements to the car’s safety systems as well as new information about how cold weather can impact the car’s electric range.