Kia releases prices and specs for updated Ceed

Kia Ceed

Kia has announced that its refreshed Ceed range will start from £20,105.

The model line-up – which consists of the five-door hatch, Sportswagon estate and ProCeed five-door shooting brake – has been revised both inside and out, with a refreshed exterior matching and new interior which features more technology than before. It’s available to order now, too.

The front end of the vehicle has been given a significant redesign and now wears Kia’s latest logo, while a gloss black grille with chrome edges has been introduced too.

A new touchscreen is fitted in the Ceed’s cabin

The Ceed range commences with ‘2’ specification in both hatch and Sportswagon layouts. Available with either a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol or 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel with mild-hybrid technology, this grade brings 16-inch alloy wheels as standard alongside an eight-inch interior touchscreen with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay fitted. Cruise control, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors are included too. Prices start at £20,105 for the Ceed hatch and £20,805 for the Sportswagon.

A ‘2 Nav’ specification – priced from £24,045 – adds a USB fast charger in the centre console and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system.

The ProCeed is available in a variety of specifications

Move up to ‘3’ – priced from £23,795 and rising to £27,410 – and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 158bhp becomes available, while the 1.6-litre diesel can be selected with a manual gearbox in the hatchback and a seven-speed DCT automatic in the Sportswagon. Also included are 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, dual automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors, among other features.

GT-Line sits at the top of the hatchback’s list of specifications. Priced from £24,625 and rising to £27,585, this grade brings 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, aluminium pedals and keyless entry.

The ProCeed, meanwhile, is priced from £25,480 to £30,280 and can be specified in one of three grades – GT-Line, G-Line S and flagship GT. Base cars get 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlight control and a 10.25-inch infotainment system, while GT-Line S versions build on this with 18-inch alloy wheels, 10-way power-adjustable front seats and heated rear seats, among other features.