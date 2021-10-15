Ducati bolsters Scrambler range with pair of new models

Ducati Scrambler

Ducati has added to its Scrambler range of motorcycles with a pair of new models.

Both the 1100 Tribute Pro and Urban Motard build on the extensive Scrambler range which was updated last year, bringing more choice and design options.

The 1100 Tribute Pro pays homage to 50 years of air-cooled Ducati twin engines of the 1970s. As a result, it features a retro-themed design, with a Ducati logo of the 70s applied to the tank contrasting a striking yellow colour. The circular mirrors continue the theme, as does the brown seat.

Underneath, the 1100 Tribute uses the same setup as the standard Scrambler 1100 Pro, using a 1,079cc engine with 84.8bhp. Despite the retro exterior, the bike’s underpinnings are firmly modern with features such as three riding modes, LED lighting and Brembo brake calipers all included.

The Urban Motard has a range of road-focused touches

The second new model – the Scrambler Urban Motard – has been designed with a more urban flavour. It has a design that is ‘inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti’ and receives 17-inch spoked wheels, a high front mudguard and flat seat. It also receives a standard-fit LED daytime-running light and a full LED rear light.

Both models can be fitted with Ducati’s Multimedia System which allows for a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth. All models get a standard-fit USB socket under the seat, too.