Lexus has given the ES saloon a new look for 2022

Lexus ES

Lexus has revealed the refreshed ES, which has received various updates for the 2022 model year.

The mid-sized saloon is said to have received handling, styling, safety and specification improvements.

It retains the fourth-generation self-charging hybrid system, which uses a combination of a battery-powered electric motor and a petrol engine to provide decent fuel economy and lower running costs.

All but three of the trim levels have an on the road price below £40,000, the threshold for luxury car vehicle excise duty rates.

(Lexus)

The exterior styling hasn’t changed a great deal, with updates focused on the front end. For example, the new ES has a spindle grille with fewer vertical bars and new L-shaped motifs, as well as slimmer LED headlights.

There are also new wheel designs for the standard 17-inch offering as well as the 18-inch units used on the Premier Edition and Premium Pack.

Inside, there are a couple of new upholstery options, but the main focus will be the new 12.3-inch touchscreen available on all models with navigation. It can be controlled through touch, the trackpad or through voice.

Another upgrade is the introduction of the BladeScan adaptive high beam system. It uses a fast-rotating mirror to provide wider illumination, offered in the Premium, Tech and Safety and Takumi packs.

Finally, there have been suspension updates to make the ES handle better while also being more comfortable, while Lexus Safety System+ – fitted to all trim levels – has new and improved features.

Prices start at the ES grade from £35,905. Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, man-made leather seat upholstery, eight-inch media screen and a 10-speaker Pioneer audio system.