New Audi R8 Performance RWD hits the road

Revised model gains more power from its V10 engine.

Audi has released an updated version of its R8 Performance RWD, bringing more power and performance to its rear-wheel-drive supercar.

The new R8 Performance RWD – or R8 V10 RWD as it was previously known – gains a significant number of mechanical revisions, though the car’s layout remains the same as before.

It retains the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, but it now pushes out 562bhp – a 30bhp boost on the previous model. Torque is up too, rising from 10Nm to 550Nm. Audi claims that this helps the R8 RWD to go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds before heading onwards to a 204mph top speed.

The V10 engine now kicks out more power than before

It’s available as a hard-top coupe and a drop-top Spyder, with the former weighing in at 1,590kg and the latter 1,695kg. Both benefit from the use of a lightweight aluminium body and a number of carbon fibre reinforced plastic panels.

Much the same as its predecessor, the new R8 RWD uses a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential to manage the power.

Essentially acting as an entry point to the R8 range in the UK, the RWD packs plenty of standard equipment including 19-inch forged alloy wheels, sport seats and a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit.

Those looking for even more equipment could opt for the new Edition version. This brings 20-inch cast aluminium wheels finished in a bronze colour, Nappa leather-trimmed seats with contrast stitching and a Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Prices for the R8 V10 Performance RWD start from £126,885 with the coupe, or £135,575 for the Spyder.

