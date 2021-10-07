New Audi R8 Performance RWD hits the road

Audi R8 RWD

Audi has released an updated version of its R8 Performance RWD, bringing more power and performance to its rear-wheel-drive supercar.

The new R8 Performance RWD – or R8 V10 RWD as it was previously known – gains a significant number of mechanical revisions, though the car’s layout remains the same as before.

It retains the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, but it now pushes out 562bhp – a 30bhp boost on the previous model. Torque is up too, rising from 10Nm to 550Nm. Audi claims that this helps the R8 RWD to go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds before heading onwards to a 204mph top speed.

The V10 engine now kicks out more power than before

It’s available as a hard-top coupe and a drop-top Spyder, with the former weighing in at 1,590kg and the latter 1,695kg. Both benefit from the use of a lightweight aluminium body and a number of carbon fibre reinforced plastic panels.

Much the same as its predecessor, the new R8 RWD uses a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential to manage the power.

Introducing the new Audi R8 V10 performance RWD. A high-performance, serial rear-wheel drive sports car with new equipment highlights and driving dynamics features. Available as a Coupé or Spyder.https://t.co/E6vlERsSv1#Audi #performance @audisport pic.twitter.com/8MLt9zq58v — Audi (@AudiOfficial) October 7, 2021

Essentially acting as an entry point to the R8 range in the UK, the RWD packs plenty of standard equipment including 19-inch forged alloy wheels, sport seats and a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit.

Those looking for even more equipment could opt for the new Edition version. This brings 20-inch cast aluminium wheels finished in a bronze colour, Nappa leather-trimmed seats with contrast stitching and a Bang & Olufsen stereo.