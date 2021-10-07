Mazda confirms SUV line-up expansion

Mazda logo

Mazda has announced that it will be adding two new models to its European range of SUVs.

Set to be launched over the next two years, the CX-60 and CX-80 models will sit above Mazda’s CX-5 as part of the firm’s ‘Large Product’ group. Mazda has stated, however, that the recently-updated CX-5 will ‘continue to play a key role’ in its range, while the CX-30 will continue to be sold too.

The CX-60 and CX-80 will offer two and three rows of seats respectively and will utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery. This setup will be bolstered by straight-six Skyactiv-X petrol and Skyactiv-D diesel engine options, with both using a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for lower emissions.

Alongside these new additions, Mazda’s electric MX-30 will also be made available with a rotary engine generator, providing additional range and helping to top up the car’s batteries. Once the 124-mile range is near to exhaustion, the rotary engine can kick into life and provide additional power, thus extending the car’s electric range. This model is, according to Mazda, due to arrive during the first half of 2022.

