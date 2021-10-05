Citroen updates Dispatch and e-Dispatch models

Citroen Dispatch

Citroen has revised both its Dispatch and e-Dispatch vans for 2022.

Available to order now, basic prices for the Dispatch have now fallen by £1,000 with the regular van starting from £22,995 and the electric e-Dispatch coming in at £26,450 including the government’s plug-in car grant.

The list price reduction is part of Citroen’s ‘Fair Pricing’ promise.

Available in one of three lengths – XS, M and XL – the Dispatch can be configured to suit all manner of jobs. Plus, load volumes are identical for both the Dispatch and the electric e-Dispatch, meaning those looking to make the switch to an electric van incur no practicality penalty for doing so.

Both Dispatch and e-Dispatch models boast the same load capacity

They can both be specified in either panel van or crew van specification too, with the latter bringing a second row of seats and increasing the seating capacity to six.

The regular van has been enhanced with the introduction of new Euro 6.3-compliant diesel engines. Now, the entry-level BlueHDi 100 models benefit from a CO2 reduction of up to 3g/km compared with the previous version.

‘Drive Pro’ specification vans also utilise a new 1.5-litre diesel unit, with the previous BlueHDi 120 model removed. This new powertrain offers a 15g/km reduction in CO2 compared with the previous unit, too.

The e-Dispatch has also gained revised trims and a lower price

The e-Dispatch retains the option of either 50 or 75kWh battery packs, linked up to a 100kW electric motor. The former brings with it a claimed range of up to 143 miles, while the latter should return up to 205 miles, according to Citroen.

New trim lines have also been added to the Dispatch range – X Pro, Enterprise Pro and Driver Pro.

New X Pro models receive 16-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights and a full-size spare wheel, as well as Citroen’s Connect Box system which can alert the emergency services or breakdown providers in the event of an incident on the road.

Battery status is shown via the main screen

Move up to Enterprise Pro and you’ll find features such as a dual passenger bench with fold-up outer seat added, as well as a fold-down writing table in the back of the central seat. These models also gain rear parking sensors and a seven-inch interior touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Finally, Driver Pro vans boast 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers and metallic paint, among other features.