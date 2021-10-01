The Dacia Duster is now available as a business-focused Commercial van

The Dacia Duster SUV range has been expanded to include a new light commercial vehicle variant.

Called Commercial, it sees the rear seats removed to create a large cargo space that has a flat load floor, mesh bulkhead and load cover.

The result is a load area with 1,623 litres of useful volume and a payload of up to 503kg, depending on model. It has a bay length of 1,792mm and a width of 1,247mm.

(Dacia)

The Duster Commercial has a choice of three petrol and one diesel engine, with each available with two-wheel-drive. A four-wheel-drive option is available on the diesel. The petrol engines are either 1.0- or 1.3-litre units with power outputs of 89bhp, 128bhp or 148bhp. A single diesel with 113bhp is also available.

The Commercial has just two trim levels to keep things simple. Standard equipment on Essential models includes Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, black roof bars, 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning and cruise control.

Step up to Comfort and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, a chrome front grille, front fog lights, rear-view camera with parking sensors and a centre differential lock on 4×4 models.

(Dacia)

The interior also gets upgraded upholstery, soft-feel steering wheel, centre console with driver’s armrest and the Dacia Media Display infotainment with an eight-inch touchscreen.

Prices start at £12,795 plus VAT for Essential models with the 89bhp petrol engine. The priciest petrol model is the 148bhp unit in Comfort trim, which starts at £16,945 plus VAT.