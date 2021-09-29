Fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most off-road capable version yet

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep has revealed the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, promising it’s the most technologically advanced and off-road capable version yet.

As part of the announcement, Jeep also revealed the first electrified version of the model as well as the most off-road-capable, called Trailhawk.

The fifth-generation model gets a completely new look inside and out, but it’s the plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s perhaps the most interesting news. Badged 4xe, it will have 370bhp and 673Nm of torque, as well as a 25-mile electric-only range and 2.7-tonne towing capacity.

(Jeep)

For those who want the most off-road-capable version available, there’s a new Trailhawk version that has a long list of upgrades to help it handle tough terrains. It has external cameras, air suspension with up to 11.3 inches of ground clearance, high-strength steel skid plates, 18-inch alloys with all-terrain tyres and much more.

The Trailhawk will also be available with the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As standard the Grand Cherokee uses a 3.6-litre V6 engine with 289bhp and 352Nm of torque, with an optional 5.7-litre V8 also available, boasting 352bhp and 528Nm of torque.

The exterior design has been overhauled to have a more premium appearance than before. It has a lowered roofline that improves aerodynamics, while the lowered beltline means there’s more glass which improves visibility for the driver.

(Jeep)

Inside there’s been an overhaul too, with a realigned centre console to improve usability for the driver as well as three screens – one for the instrument display, one for the central infotainment system, and a third ahead of the passenger.

The new Grand Cherokee is packed full of safety and driver assistance systems as standard, such as collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors. Optional extras include night vision, drowsy driver detection and a 360-degree camera.