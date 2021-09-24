Toyota Proace City compact van gets equipment and powertrain updates for 2022

Toyota Proace City

The Toyota Proace City compact van range is being expanded for 2022, gaining a new trim level and a more powerful engine.

The new trim will sit at the top of the range. Called Design, it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers, satellite navigation and an alarm as standard.

It also gets Toyota’s Safety Sense driver assistance features, which includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, road sign assist, and driver fatigue alert.

At launch, it will only have a 1.5-litre, 99bhp diesel engine in standard wheelbase form, but from spring 2022 a 128bhp version will be available. This can be ordered now, with deliveries expected to begin in March.

Prices for this new trim start at £23,384 for commercial buyers, increasing to £24,259 for the more powerful engine.

This marks an increase on the entry level Active price of £19,718 for the standard wheelbase. The Icon trim starts at £21,468 with a standard wheelbase or £22,093 for the longer wheelbase. These trims are only available with the 99bhp engine, with the 75bhp option being removed from the range.

Included in the price is a three-year/60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty. This can be extended automatically up to 10 years/100,000 miles if the vehicle is serviced annually at an authorised Toyota dealer.

Furthermore, all Toyota Professional models get five years’ roadside assistance included.