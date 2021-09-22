The UK’s most Googled motoring problems revealed

Oil check

Car ownership can be an expensive experience, and unnecessary trips to the garage only add to the financial frustration.

That’s why countless Brits turn to Google to help them with some of the more basic car maintenance needs.

Price comparison site Uswitch has analysed Google search data to find out the most common car-related problems that UK drivers are searching for – and it’s under the bonnet where Brits need the most help.

Specifically how to actually open the bonnet. Data suggests Brits made 15,600 searches in the past year related to how to get their car bonnet open. It’s usually pretty easy once you know how, but it differs slightly from car to car.

There’s a latch in the footwell inside the car, typically on the passenger side, which releases the bonnet latch, then you can either lift it straight away or find another catch beneath the bonnet to fully release.

The only search to beat the bonnet release was ‘how much oil does my car need?’, which was asked 19,200 times.

Your car’s manual should tell you how much you need, but you can also use the dipstick in the engine. It will have a yellow top and can be pulled out, wiped clean, then reinserted. Pull it out once more, and it will show the oil level, which should be between the minimum and maximum markings.

How to change the oil in your engine was also a common question, at around 8,640 searches. Fully changing the oil can be a fairly complex process, but if you simply want to top it up, remove the engine oil cap and add some oil, using the dipstick to check levels.

Other common questions include how to change windscreen wipers, how to fix windscreen chips and how to repair brake lights.

Joel Kempson, car insurance expert at Uswitch, said: “It is important to conduct safety checks on your vehicle regularly. This includes the engine oil levels, the windscreen, windows and mirrors, and all lights.