Toyota staff recycle tyres and desk bins to create on-site allotment

Toyota Allotment

Staff at Toyota’s Epsom HQ have created an allotment from recycled car tyres, desk bins and pallets to grow their own fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

The produce from the allotment will then be used to make dishes that can then be sold to staff in the building’s cafe and restaurant. All money raised will be then donated to Toyota’s corporate charity, the MND Association.

The pond has been cultivated to help local wildlife

Toyota has worked alongside Kew, the Surrey Wildlife Trust, landscape management company Nurture and local environmental contractors Conservation and Access to create the allotment, which is part of the car firm’s ongoing commitment to create a sustainable habitat for plants and wildlife on the grounds of its base near Epsom.

There are apple trees at the site, too

John Ryan, Toyota GB’s environmental affairs specialist, said: “We are always looking for ways to support the health and wellbeing of employees, as well as the local community. Our Eco-HQ and the new allotment allow us to do both at the same time. Gardening is proven to benefit both physical and mental wellbeing, while also giving our staff fresh fruit and vegetables to show for their efforts. We can’t wait to see what our first harvest brings.”