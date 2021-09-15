Mercedes announces prices and specs for EQS

Mercedes EQS

Mercedes-Benz’s new electric EQS has gone on sale priced from £99,995.

Arriving as the firm’s first fully electric luxury saloon, the EQS packs a range of up to 453 miles courtesy of a large 107.8kWh battery. It’s also the first car from the Mercedes EQ brand to use a new modular platform designed for luxury and executive EVs.

The ability to charge at speeds of up to 200kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 31 minutes. At this speed, an extra 186 miles of range can be added in 15 minutes.

The EQS interior is packed with technology

The EQS will also be available with Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system, incorporating a series of displays housed within one piece of glass. Combined, it creates a curved screen measuring over 141 centimetres wide. Available on AMG Line Premium models and above, it’ll cost £7,995 as an optional extra.

Entry-point AMG Line models come with 20-inch alloy wheels, a full AMG styling package and rear-axle steering, as well as a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery.

Move up to AMG Line Premium and the EQS gains 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting and acoustic privacy glass. Also included is a Burmester surround sound system and a 360-degree parking camera, among other features. These models command an extra £7,000 over AMG Line.

For an additional £7,000 over AMG Line Premium, there’s AMG Line Premium Plus, which adds a head-up display, remote parking functionality and a gesture-controlled feature for the MBUX system.

The EQS can be charged at rapid speeds

EQS Luxury models, meanwhile, receive the same level of equipment as AMG Line Premium cars but have more of a focus on classic design. There’s Microcloud Artico upholstery with ship-deck-style wood, for instance, comfort seats and a heated steering wheel. Luxury cars come in at £7,000 more than entry AMG Line cars.

Finally, there’s Exclusive Luxury which includes multi-contour massage seats with climate control, and Nappa Leather upholstery. This costs £7,000 over Luxury-specification cars.