Toyota updates RAV4 range and adds new Adventure model

Toyota RAV4

Toyota has updated its popular RAV4 for 2022 while introducing a new rugged-looking Adventure model.

A range of changes have been made to the regular car, including the introduction of new projector-type LED headlights and LED front fog lights. In addition, a new 10-spoke alloy wheel design has been introduced in either silver or black, while inside the cabin there’s added LED lighting, power adjustment for the front passenger seat and USB-C charging points.

The Adventure model gains a range of rugged-looking styling changes

The new Adventure model, meanwhile, incorporates a black grille with a Toyota badge which has been moved to a more central position. The front fog lights are housed within black surrounds, while silver-coloured underbody panels give it a go-anywhere look. At all four corners sit 19-inch alloy wheels finished in matte grey.

Inside you’ll find seats trimmed in quilted synthetic leather with contrast orange stitching. ‘Adventure’ branded scuff plates tie the whole look together.

Feeling adventurous? ? Meet the newest member of our RAV4 family, the all-new #Toyota RAV4 Adventure. pic.twitter.com/yKc2xLRWds — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) September 14, 2021

The RAV4 Adventure utilises a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid setup with intelligent all-wheel-drive which comes through a small electric motor being fitted to the rear axle.