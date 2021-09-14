Citroen adds new Black Edition to C5 Aircross Hybrid line-up

Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid Black Edition

Citroen has bolstered the number of specifications available with its C5 Aircross Hybrid through a new Black Edition trim level.

Sitting at the top of the C5 Aircross Hybrid model range, it brings a host of additional features and is priced from £36,850, with first deliveries expected from late October. It’s available to order now, too.

The Black Edition incorporates a ‘Perla Nera’ black contrasting roof and door mirrors with matching 19-inch black alloy wheels.

Black Edition cars get contrast alloy wheels

It also features an opening panoramic sunroof with sunblind, while inside the car’s Advanced Comfort Seats are trimmed in ‘Urban Black’ Alcantara.

An eight-inch colour touchscreen is fitted as standard, incorporating satellite navigation and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Black Edition cars also boast front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a reversing camera and keyless entry and start.

The new C5 Aircross Black Edition tops the Hybrid’s model range

Citroen’s Safety Plus Pack – which incorporates blind-spot monitoring and active safety brake – is also fitted as standard.