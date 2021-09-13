The new Skoda Fabia will be priced from £14,905

Skoda Fabia

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia will cost from £14,905 when it goes on sale in the UK in late September.

Building on the Czech firm’s reputation for offering practical cars, the new Fabia is the most spacious car in its segment and comes with more advanced safety and assistance features than before.

Four trim levels will be available from launch. Called S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition, they will be joined by the sporty Monte Carlo trim in early 2022.

(Skoda)

There are also four petrol engines to choose from, ranging in output from 64bhp to 109bhp. The 64 and 84bhp engines have a five-speed manual gearbox, the 94bhp option has a six-speed manual, and the most powerful unit gets a seven-speed automatic.

The entry level Fabia S has LED headlights, DAB digital radio, 6.5-inch infotainment screen and air conditioning. Driver assistance equipment includes front assist, pedestrian protection and lane assist.

Step up to the SE Comfort, priced from £16,795, and you get 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped handbrake lever and gearshift knob.

(Skoda)

SE L models start at £18,980 and include 16-inch alloy wheels, electric windows front and rear, ‘comfort seats’ and a microsuede grey lower decorative trim. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 9.2-inch colour display with an Amundsen navigation system.

Finally, the Colour Edition starts at £17,495 and adds black 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, a Balero radio with an eight-inch display and a 10-inch digital instrument display ahead of the driver.