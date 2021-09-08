Fiat Ducato becomes first light commercial vehicle with Level 2 autonomous tech

Fiat Ducato

Fiat’s Ducato has become the first commercial vehicle to offer Level 2 autonomous advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

It includes technology such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and traffic jam assist, which helps when accelerating and braking. Additional features include a speed limiter, braking control for unexpected obstacles, road sign recognition and a driver attentiveness warning.

A new driver central mirror adds a digitally enhanced rear view for the driver, while electronic stability control helps to maintain a safe course, while cross-wind assist adds to the van’s suite of safety systems.

The new Ducato can also be specified with a full digital cockpit which adds a seven-inch colour display and two side digital gauges for the RPM and fuel level displays. This display is also used to relay all key information from the safety assistance systems, including information about speed limits and when an obstacle is detected ahead.

In addition, a 10-inch infotainment system can be fitted to the centre of the dash, incorporating navigation as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.