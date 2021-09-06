Volkswagen’s ID. Life points towards new entry-level EV

Volkswagen ID.Life

Volkswagen has released a concept that provides a preview of a new electric model due to hit the roads in 2025.

Called the ID. Life, the production model will serve as an entry point to the firm’s range of electric vehicles and will cost ‘around 20,000 euros’ when it goes on sale – or around £17,000.

Revealed today (Sep 6) at the Munich Motor Show, it’s underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, but rather than using a rear- or all-wheel-drive layout like the ID. 3 and ID.4, it adopts a more traditional front-driven setup thanks to a 172kW electric motor on the front axle. It’s capable of sending the ID. Life from 0-60mph in 6.7 seconds, yet a 57kWh battery can provide 249 miles from a charge.

Our vision is to turn future e-cars into digital companions that adjust to their driver’s needs. Therefore, we have created a new entertainment concept as part of the redefinition of interior space and technology. Have a look at it at the #IAA2021! #PushForwardVW | #waytoZERO pic.twitter.com/nQtLj7EWds — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 5, 2021

“The ID. Life proves once again how uniquely flexible the MEB is. The platform is suitable for vehicles of all types, from small cars to vans,” said Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management for Development. “It’s the most scalable electrical architecture in the industry. We’re just beginning to tap into the potential of MEB. Performance, charging capacity and range will continue to improve with each new model and software update.”

Inside, the concept utilises a variety of sustainable materials, including wood in the dashboard and rear seat surrounds, while the tyres have been created through a blend of bio-oil, natural rubber and rice husks.