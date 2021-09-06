The BMW i Vision Circular is a fully recyclable car made from recycled materials

BMW i Vision Circular

BMW has revealed its concept for the car of the future, which focuses on the ‘circular economy principle’.

Called BMW i Vision Circular, it’s made from recycled materials and bio-based raw materials. Completing the circular mission, it’s also fully recyclable at the end of its life, with even the solid-state battery able to be given a second life.

The car itself is a city car that has a simpler design than many of the firm’s current cars. This approach is deliberate, as it echoes the simplified use of materials and parts in the construction of the vehicle.

The interior features a 3D-printed steering wheel

The traditional BMW kidney grille is present up front, though here it stretches across the full width of the car and has a digital screen. The body work has not been painted, with the aluminium exterior anodised instead.

Inside, the environmentally friendly ethos continues with a bizarre, futuristic design. There’s plenty of space, while the seats are an intriguing floating design. The steering wheel is 3D-printed, while the infotainment display is moved to a head-up display at the base of the windscreen.

BMW has again worked with famous composer Hans Zimmer on the sound emitted by the vehicle. In the spirit of reusing the old to make something new, he has created powertrain sounds using musical instruments “from a bygone age, such as a famous old cello that still works in modern times thanks to the wonders of digital circularity”.

Although just a concept, the i Vision Circular previews an ethos that BMW is putting into its vehicles of the future. The principle of giving materials a second life for vehicle production will be gradually introduced across the firm’s line-up in future years.

Oliver Zipse, BMW chairman, said: “We lead the way for resource efficiency in production and we are seeking to extend this status to all stages of the vehicle life cycle.