Mercedes Concept EQG showcases a G-Class of the future

Mercedes EQG

Mercedes has revealed an electric version of its famous G-Class four-wheel-drive with the Concept EQG.

Revealed at this week’s Munich Motor Show, the Concept EQG takes the boxy dimensions of the current G-Class and elevates them with a series of futuristic-looking updates. So rather than a conventional radiator grille, a continuous black panel is fitted, while within this sits an illuminated star badge with 3D effects. The whole area is circled by an illuminated band while combined with the traditional rounded headlights to give the EQG a distinctive appearance.

The EQG’s interior is largely the same as that found in the G-Class

Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said: “Wherever market conditions permit, Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go fully electric by the end of the decade.

“With this strategic step from ‘Electric first’ to ‘Electric only’, including sustainable production and the CO2-neutral life cycle of our batteries, we are accelerating the transformation to a zero-emission and software-driven future. We want to inspire our customers to switch to electric mobility with convincing products. An icon like the G-Class fulfils this task perfectly.”

Sitting atop 22-inch alloy wheels, the Concept EQG does without the regular G-Class’ spare wheel cover and instead replaces it with a lockable box with white illuminated accents on the rear door. Mercedes believes that this box could be used to store the car’s charging cables, among other things.

However, the EQG retains the standard car’s ladder chassis, which helps to give it robustness for off-road driving. It features independent suspension on the front axle alongside a rigid axle at the rear, while four electric motors – one on each wheel – helps to give plenty of traction over difficult terrain.