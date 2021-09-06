Hyundai to go electric-only from 2035

By 2023, #Hyundai will introduce the fully autonomous IONIQ 5 based #robotaxi, developed by @motionaldrive – a joint venture of Hyundai and Aptiv.

And we anticipate that by 2028, we will introduce Electrified Urban Air Mobility.#CarbonNeutrality2045 #PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/2766Wk0RqE

— Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) September 6, 2021