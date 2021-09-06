BMW sets bold emissions targets and focus on recycled materials

BMW green

BMW Group has set itself more stringent CO2 emissions reduction targets and confirmed a new focus on the use of recycled materials.

The German car group, which represents BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce, has revealed plans for a 50 per cent reduction in the CO2 emitted by its vehicles by 2030.

Furthermore, it wants to see a reduction in emissions over the full life cycle of its vehicles – including production, supply chain and on the road use – of over 40 per cent.

In a press conference at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said: “How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become a major factor when it comes to judging corporate action.

“The decisive factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their entire life span.

“This is why we are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goals for the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions.”

Key to this progress will be the ‘Neue Klasse’ (new class) of electric vehicles, with the firm hoping to put around 10 million on the road in the next 10 years. By 2030, it hopes for half of BMW Group sales to be electric, with this date coinciding with Mini becoming an all-electric brand.

On top of this, BMW says it is focusing on the ‘circular economy principle’, which involves ensuring that the materials used in the construction of a car come from recycled sources, while also making the vehicle fully recyclable at the end of its life.

To demonstrate this, it has revealed the BMW i Vision Circular, which is made from recycled materials and can be fully recycled, including the solid-state battery.