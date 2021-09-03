Ford takes electric vehicle charging world records to three

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has achieved two more Guinness World Records, taking its tally to three.

In July, the electric SUV achieved an efficiency record by consuming the least energy by an electric vehicle on a run between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

It used 6.5 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh), which would give it the equivalent of 500 miles of range, considerably more than its official 379-mile capability. This smashed the previous record of 1.8m/kWh.

(Ford)

The latest records include the shortest charge time to complete that epic journey, with the official time being 43 minutes and 13 seconds, over half an hour quicker than the previous record, held by Tesla.

On top of this, because the team only stopped once – at MFG’s charging hub in Wigan – it means the vehicle will always hold the record for the fewest number of stops required to complete the journey.

Tim Nicklin, Ford’s electrification manager, said: “As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E’s viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK’s most extreme journey.

(Ford)

“Ford’s own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles. If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on route, it can easily accommodate customers’ everyday requirements.”

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first bespoke electric vehicle. Prices start at £41,330 for the rear-wheel-drive model with a 273-mile range.