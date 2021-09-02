Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates off-roader’s ‘No Time To Die’ role

Defender Bond Edition

Land Rover has created a special edition version of its Defender V8 to highlight the car’s involvement in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

Called the Defender V8 Bond Edition, it’s being limited to just 300 units worldwide of which only 15 units will be heading to the UK.

Divided between five Defender 90 and 10 Defender 110 bodystyles, the special model is based on the regular V8 but gains a host of unique touches.

Each car gets a range of 007-specific badges

Created by Land Rover SV Bespoke, each car features laser etching detailing that it is ‘one of 300’, while every vehicle gains design touches inspired by the cars that feature in the film. For instance, they receive an extended black pack incorporating a range of black-coloured touches, alongside 22-inch gloss black wheels and blue front brake calipers.

In keeping with the Bond theme, every model gets a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge, ‘007’ puddle lamp and illuminated ‘007’ treadplates. A unique animation is displayed on the 11.4-inch central touchscreen too.

The kickplates receive 007 badging too

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

Underneath the bonnet of the Bond Edition sits a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine capable of propelling the Defender from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 149mph.

Prices for the Defender V8 Bond Edition start from £105,395 for the 90 and £108,040 for the 110.