Vauxhall reveals electric Astra-e is due on sale in 2023

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall has revealed the Astra-e, the electric version of the eighth-generation hatchback, will go on sale in 2023.

The new Astra, showcased for the first time earlier this summer, will go on sale in Q1 next year with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but EV buyers will have to wait another year to get their hands on the battery-powered version.

It’s the first time the Astra has been offered as an EV, and will join the firm’s impressive line-up of zero-emission vehicles, including the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life.

Vauxhall has not confirmed any details of the Astra-e’s powertrain, but it is likely to use the SLTA Medium vehicle platform from the firm’s parent company Stellantis. This can use batteries of between 60kWh and 100kWh, with the hatchback likely to have a range of 250-300 miles.

When the eighth-generation Astra goes on sale next year, it will have regular petrol and diesel engines, as well as a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid. The latter will combine a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, making a combined 222bhp and 360Nm of torque.

Following Vauxhall’s current design trend, the Astra-e will have few distinguishing features from the rest of the model’s line-up. It gets the new design language seen on other newly released cars from the brand, most prominently the Vizor front end.

(Vauxhall)

It includes a full-width black screen up front, incorporating the LED headlights and the cameras for the driver assistance features.

At the rear, there are LED taillights, a centrally mounted Vauxhall badge and large Astra lettering on the bootlid. The overall design sees sharp creases in the bodywork, giving it a modern feel.

Inside, it gets the new ‘Pure Panel’ concept, which incorporates two 10-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument binnacle.