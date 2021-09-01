Morgan 3 Wheeler set to return

Morgan 3 Wheeler

Morgan has confirmed that a new version of its 3 Wheeler is in development.

Orders for the previous 3 Wheeler closed at the start of 2021, with the striking model having been on sale since 2011. It followed on from a long line of three-wheeled models, which started back at the founding of the company in 1909 when founder HFS Morgan created a three-wheeled vehicle to drive around the Malvern Hills.

Steve Morris, chairman and CEO of Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are thrilled to confirm plans for an all-new three-wheeled Morgan, a model that continues an incredible story dating back to 1909. The outgoing 3 Wheeler was adored by customers and enthusiasts alike, and will inspire this next generation.

“The upcoming model is an all-new ground-up design and the first whole vehicle programme to be completed under the stewardship of Investindustrial. Morgan’s team of engineers and designers have considered everything that the company has learnt from the decade of building and selling the previous model. We look forward to sharing more about this exciting new vehicle in due course.”