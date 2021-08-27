The Mobilize Limo is an electric taxi bought through a subscription service

Mobilize Limo

Renault-backed project Mobilize has revealed an electric saloon targeted at the taxi and private hire vehicle market.

Called Limo, it will be available exclusively through a subscription service that ‘will provide all-inclusive mobility solutions packages’.

The saloon is said to fit into the D-segment size of vehicle, putting it on par with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Its design appears to have been made with carrying passengers in mind, as the roofline slopes down into the bootlid quite late, meaning rear passengers will have more headroom.

Features include flush door handles that pop out when the vehicle unlocks, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and Mobilize branding throughout the vehicle.

The cabin gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument display as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment functions.

Mobilize says the driver’s seat was designed to keep professional drivers comfortable over long periods and has plenty of adjustability, as does the steering wheel to provide the optimum driving position.

Rear passengers have plenty of legroom, thanks in part to a flat floor, meaning three adults can travel in the back comfortably. There are two USB slots so passengers can charge electronic devices, and a 411-litre boot to accommodate any luggage.

Equipment includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and various driver assistance systems.

The powertrain uses a 148bhp electric motor, providing a 0-60mph time of 9.4 seconds and a top speed of 87mph. There are three drive modes that range from eco to sporty driving characteristics, while Mobilize says its 11.2-metre turning circle makes it agile for urban driving.