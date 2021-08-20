The best wild beauty spots for your next summer road trip

Mini Countryman

The UK’s buzzword of 2021 is ‘staycation’, as foreign travel restrictions have made holidaying abroad too complex and unpredictable for most.

As such, most people are sticking to holidays on home soil this year, leading many to research the UK’s most idyllic spots for a summer road trip.

The team at Mini UK have down their own research, trying to find the best hidden gems the UK has to offer. With many of the more obvious spots sure to be jam-packed with crowds in 2021, this list tries to suggest places where there will be fewer tourists to jostle for position with.

Uyea, Scotland Llyn Dinas, Wales Binevenagh, Northern Ireland

Taking the top spot is Uyea, and if the description is anything to go by, it’s unlikely you’ll encounter too many people on your travels there. It’s an uninhabited island off the Northmavine peninsula in Shetland, Scotland – and it’s only possible to get on or off at low tide.

There are natural arches along the rocky coastline and challenging rock climbs that will appeal to more adventurous types.

In second place is Llyn Dinas in Wales, a beautiful lake surrounded by mountains in the north of the country. Taking the final spot on the podium is Binevenagh in Northern Ireland. It’s a mountain with a plateau that extends for around six miles, with sheer cliff faces alongside.

(Mini)

Rounding out the top five are two English locations: Gaping Gill in North Yorkshire and Whiteless Pike in Cumbria.

The rest of the top 10 includes Llyn Glaslyn, Wales; Pedn Vounder Beach, England; Sgwd Yr Eira, Wales; The Roaches, England and Fingal’s Cave, Scotland.