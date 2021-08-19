Genesis GV60 crossover revealed as premium brand’s first electric car

Genesis GV60

Genesis has revealed the GV60, its first bespoke electric vehicle, in a detailed gallery of images.

With the production car not due to hit forecourts until early next year, details are currently fairly thin on the ground.

However, what we do know is that it uses Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, with Genesis being the South Korean firm’s luxury division, meaning it can benefit from its technology.

That means it will have the same underpinnings as the highly praised Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the forthcoming Kia EV6, but where those cars have quite dramatic futuristic styling, the GV60 looks a little more restrained – if you ignore the lime green paint colour used for the launch photos, of course.

(Genesis)

As such, it should have rapid charging capabilities of up to 350kW and a range of up to 300 miles.

Genesis says the GV60 is the next step in evolving its naming structure, where lower numbers will be more ‘athletic’ and higher numbers focus on a more premium, relaxing experience. This model will therefore sit below the GV70 and GV80 in the line-up as the most driver-focused car from the firm yet.

The GV60 takes design elements from the firm’s existing cars but adapts them for an electric vehicle. The huge grille that typically dominates Genesis front ends has been widened and placed lower in the front grille because electric vehicles don’t have the same cooling requirements as internal combustion engines.

(Genesis)

The quad lamp design remains, while the bonnet has a ‘clamshell’ design that includes the front fenders. From the side profile there is a clear coupe-like swoop to the rear of the roof with a sporty spoiler.

Jump inside and there’s a pair of ‘floating’ displays that stretch from behind the wheel to the centre of the dashboard, which include the digital instrument binnacle and infotainment screen. Small displays in the doors show the digital wing mirrors, and between the passengers sits a drive gear selector called a ‘Crystal Sphere’, which hides away when not needed.