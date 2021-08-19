Citroen reveals updated Grand C4 SpaceTourer will cost from £28,630

Citroen Grand C$ SpaceTourer

The Grand C4 SpaceTourer has been updated, and now Citroen has revealed its pricing and specification.

The seven-seat MPV is available to order now ahead of October deliveries, with prices starting at £28,630.

Trim level options have been streamlined so the new model is only available in its most popular specifications – Sense and Shine – meaning the old entry level trim is gone, improving the standard specification.

(Citroen)

One diesel engine option has also been removed to focus on more popular alternatives. There’s still a 128bhp diesel that’s available with a six-speed manual on Sense trim, or the manual and an eight-speed automatic on Shine versions.

A 128bhp petrol engine marks the less expensive option in both trim levels, and is also available with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

The range opens with the Sense specification, which gets 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows, 3D-effect rear lights and a reversing camera. On-board specification includes a 12-inch panoramic central display and seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Upgrade to Shine – which represented 60 per cent of sales for the previous model – and you get a panoramic sunroof and ‘intelligent’ headlights that can dip the beam automatically to prevent dazzling other drivers.

Other equipment includes adaptive cruise control, advanced driver assistance systems and a park assist function.