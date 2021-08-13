The new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner is ‘the ultimate in four-door luxury’

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner

The luxurious Bentley Flying Spur has been given an even more exclusive makeover courtesy of the firm’s bespoke Mulliner coachbuilding division.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week in California, the upgraded saloon is being called the ‘pinnacle’ of the Flying Spur range.

As the flagship of the Bentley range it has an impressive list of features, with the exterior getting 22-inch alloy wheels, a double-diamond front grille and chrome lower grille, Mulliner-branded wing vents and jewel fuel and oil caps.

(Bentley)

Inside is where Mulliner’s work is most noticeable, with deep-pile mats, diamond-in-diamond quilting for the seats, leather door covers, and Mulliner-specific graphics on the digital instrument panel.

Mulliner gives buyers the chance to create their own bespoke versions of each car, but there are ‘crafted’ interiors such as Ascot, which includes blue leather on the instrument panel, door trims and headlining, contrasting with light tan leather for the seats.

(Bentley)

Unique to the Mulliner are also electrically operated picnic tables that fold down from the front seats, giving rear seat passengers a place to store items or work from a laptop. It has a leather cover and a recess for a stylus or pen.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is available on all three of the model’s powertrains, meaning it is the first time one of the division’s cars is available with an electrified powertrain. That’s a V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor, which can go from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 177mph. The other options are V8 and W12 engines.