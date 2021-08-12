The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is limited to just two units

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series

Lamborghini Seoul has commissioned an ultra-limited edition version of the Italian firm’s flagship model.

The Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is destined for the Korean market and is limited to just two examples.

It has been developed by Centro Stile, Lamborghini’s design centre, which aimed to create ‘a symbolic model that connects the spirit of Korea and Italy’.

(Lamborghini)

The main exterior colour of Green Ocno is said to symbolise the ‘warm Korean sentiment’, while the second car’s Blue Emera is a nod to intelligence and wisdom. Meanwhile, the white interior is a symbol of the national spirit in the country and offers a distinctive contrast between the inside and outside of the car.

There’s a nod to the design of traditional Korean windows, with a criss-cross pattern of vertical and horizontal lines on the bonnet, door panels and rear fender. Meanwhile, the engine bay has the two trigrams of the Korean flag – Geon and Gam – designed to install a sense of patriotism among Koreans.

(Lamborghini)

The Korean Special Series is based on the regular Aventador S Roadster, which means it has a 6.5-litre V12 engine that rockets the car from 0-60mph in under three seconds and on to a top speed of 217mph. The power output is 730bhp with a 690Nm torque output.

Francesco Scardaoni, regional director for Automobili Lamborghini in Asia Pacific, said: “We are excited to introduce the highly-exclusive Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series to Lamborghini enthusiasts in Korea.