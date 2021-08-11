Jaguar F-Pace line-up expanded with new R-Dynamic Black model

Jaguar F-Pace

The Jaguar F-Pace line-up has been bolstered by the addition of a new high specification trim level.

Called R-Dynamic Black, it gets upgraded exterior styling and improved equipment.

On the outside, there’s a new Black Pack that adds gloss black mirror caps, grille, grille surround, Jaguar emblem and more, as well as bringing a fixed panoramic roof and privacy glass. Gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels have also been included, with red brake callipers.

(Jaguar)

Inside, there are Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and bright metal pedals, as well as a premium cabin lighting feature that upgrades the number of light shades available from 10 to 30.

A new cabin air purification system has also been introduced with two new features that build on the existing system. Air Purge can be controlled through the ownership smartphone app and uses the car’s climate system to clean the air in the car before a journey begins, while Cabin CO2 sensing, which monitors carbon dioxide in the cabin and can bring in more fresh air if it gets too high.

(Jaguar)

The R-Dynamic Black has Jaguar’s latest infotainment system, which has a large, crisp touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in. These are currently through a wired connection, but wireless integration is said to be coming soon via remote updates.

When it comes to engines, the new trim is available with a wide selection of engines, including the 398bhp plug-in hybrid. For buyers of this trim, the infotainment system can navigate to charging stations, see whether the charger is in use, and estimate the cost of topping up the batteries.