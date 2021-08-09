Which Premier League club’s fans face the longest away day road trips this season?

Rotherham United v Newcastle United – Pre-Season Friendly – AESSEAL New York Stadium

As Premier League teams prepare themselves for a long season ahead, their fans will be getting ready for long road trips to show their support away from home.

However, for one team’s supporters, considerably more time will be spent on the road than for others.

Analysis by breakdown and recovery service Green Flag found that Newcastle United fans living in the city will have to travel over 8,700 miles to attend every away game this season.

To compound matters, that’s about £1,758 on fuel alone, which is the equivalent of almost seven per cent of the average salary in the city – also the highest figure of any team in the league.

It’s perhaps unsurprising Newcastle fans face the biggest drives as the only team based in the north-east still playing top flight football. In second place is Norwich City, another team that’s based a long way from any others.

These fans face journeys totalling over 6,500 miles and costing £1,321 in fuel, which is about five per cent of the average annual salary.

The next teams are Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton, Burnley, Everton and Liverpool, with their supporters facing journeys of around 6,000 miles.

The teams facing the shortest journeys are those based in and around London, with Arsenal facing the least time on the road, totalling under 4,000 miles – less than half what Newcastle fans must do.

However, Leicester City and Aston Villa fans are fortunate to also benefit from shorter journeys thanks to their Midlands location.

Hayley Fewster at Green Flag said: “The appetite for fans wanting to watch their teams play at football grounds across the country will no doubt be higher than ever.

“However, there is no denying that the expense to honour that commitment can build up.

“At Green Flag, we want to ensure that fans can enjoy their away day trips without any complications, so we’re urging drivers to ensure their vehicles are road ready.”

Green Flag recommends motorists to walk around their car before leaving to spot any potential issues, check tyre pressures are at the manufacturer’s recommended amount, and ensure your battery is topped up.