Orders open for the new Audi RS3, with prices starting at £50,900

Audi RS3 Sportback and Saloon

The new Audi RS3 has gone on sale in the UK, available in both Sportback and Saloon forms.

The latest version of Audi’s most affordable high-performance model will be available in four specifications called RS3, Carbon Black, Launch Edition and Vorsprung.

Prices start at £50,900 for the regular RS3 as a Sportback (Audi-speak for hatchback), while each specification costs exactly £1,000 more as a Saloon.

(Audi)

In standard specification, the RS3 comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front sport seats in Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit with RS-specific display, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation.

On the driving side of things, it also has the new torque splitter as standard, which replaces the old model’s rear axle differential and improves the car’s handling and performance.

The next specification up is the Carbon Black, which starts at £55,550. It adds darkened Matrix LED headlights, 19-inch matte black alloy wheels, a gloss black front splitter and carbon-fibre parts.

The second-highest trim is called Launch Edition, which costs from £56,900 and is set to be highly sought-after with just 96 examples coming to the UK. It gets extended driver assistance, adaptive suspension, a glass panoramic sunroof, head up display, sports exhaust and much more.

(Audi)

Finally, the top of the range model is called Vorsprung and starts at £58,650. Equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels with a graphic print, an electric bootlid and a 360-degree camera.

The Audi RS Dynamic pack costs £5,500 on the standard car and £5,000 on Carbon Black and Vorsprung models. It brings a variety of extras such as adaptive suspension, ceramic brakes, sports exhaust system, and a top speed increase to 180mph.

The new Audi RS3 has a 2.5-litre petrol engine that makes 394bhp and 500Nm of torque, making it capable of a 3.8-second 0-60mph time.