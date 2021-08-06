The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX prototype will debut at the Munich motor show

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX

Volkswagen will debut a camouflaged prototype of the new ID.5 GTX electric vehicle at the IAA Munich Motor Show next month.

The production version will be an SUV with a coupe-like sloping roof that tapers off towards the rear to give it a sleek profile.

(VW)

It’s set to be based on the MEB platform which already underpins many of the Volkswagen Group’s electric models. The ID.5 will become the third vehicle in the electric-only ID family, after the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover.

The overall styling is being hidden as this is still a pre-production model, but a few details have broken through. For example, it will have Matrix LED headlights with a light strip that passes through the VW logo, while the headlights themselves have a honeycomb design.

At the rear there’s a similar light bar that stretches the width of the vehicle, while the taillights have a cool 3D effect. With this being a sporty GTX version, there’s a spoiler perched atop the bootlid.

(VW)

For the prototype, the powertrain is a dual motor system, with a motor on both axles that provides all-wheel-drive. It has a 77kWh battery that should have a range of over 300 miles.

As the GTX model this would be the highest power output available on the ID.5, with additional options lower in the range likely to join the lineup at a later date. You can also expect single-motor options with less power that focus on providing the longest range possible.