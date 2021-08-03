Honda says goodbye to the NSX with limited-edition Type S model

Honda NSX Type S

Honda has announced that the NSX will go out of production next year with a new, high-performance Type S model.

Limited to just 350 units, every model produced for 2022 at the firm’s Performance Manufacturing Centre in Ohio, USA, will be a Type S.

The car is currently only being teased so details are limited, but it will make its full debut at Monterey Car Week on August 12.

The standard road car is a petrol-electric hybrid, combining a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with three electric motors to produce 565bhp, so expect the Type S to have around 600bhp.

Jon Ikeda, vice president of Acura, Honda’s luxury and performance arm in America, said: “Acura is a performance brand, a company of enthusiasts, and we will continue moving forward, actively investigating what the next generation of sports cars should be in an electrified era.”

Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales, said: “NSX has played a critical role in reestablishing Acura as a performance brand and the return of Type S.

(Honda)

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm in the market and we aren’t done yet; there’s more to come as Type S becomes the pinnacle expression of performance across the Acura lineup.”

Honda has a long history of producing special edition performance cars, with the first generation NSX getting 51-run Zanardi Edition, 483-strong NSX-R, and the previous Type S, which saw 209 built between 1997 and 2001.