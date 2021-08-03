Citroen becomes first car manufacturer to introduce British Sign Language across its UK retail network

Citroen store

Citroen has announced that it will be offering customers visiting its retail sites and aftersales departments the option to communicate with British Sign Language, becoming the first car manufacturer in the UK to do so.

With more than 11 million deaf and hard of hearing people across the UK, Citroen has teamed up with SignLive to deliver a video relay service across its sales and aftersales network. The SignLive system allows deaf and hard of hearing people to communicate using British Sign Language (BSL) via a live video feed that is linked to a fully qualified interpreter.

Citroen has also announced that it will enhance accessibility for the deaf community through BSL implementation across its UK advertising.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “At Citroën we are inspired by our customers, and this philosophy is at the root of our ‘The French Car that Speaks your Language’ campaign. We understand the needs of our customers and work to exceed those expectations through our products and services.

“By partnering with SignLive, we once again demonstrate how our customers inspire our thoughts and actions as we improve the way we serve deaf and hard of hearing people. The nationwide adoption of SignLive across Citroën UK’s retailers will transform the car buying process for thousands of motorists, ensuring that it’s not only our products that deliver comfort and serenity for all – the customer experience does as well.”

#BritishSignLanguage is used by 150k people in the UK, & @CitroenUK we recognised the need to do more to serve the deaf & hard of hearing. We’re very proud to be the first manufacturer to partner with @SignLiveUK to offer a new level of customer service. ?https://t.co/xn59UAxDhc pic.twitter.com/MS2JVvr1ta — Eurig Druce (@EurigDruce) August 3, 2021

The service can be accessed via an internet browser or dedicated app, relayed through a phone or tablet.

Users simply have to press ‘call’ on the SignLive app to instantly connect them to an interpreter who can then help to relay conversations between the customer and Citroen. The tablets used are kept inside the retail premises and staff can use these to call an interpreter too.