The new Dacia Duster has gone on sale from £13,995

Dacia Duster

The new Dacia Duster has gone on sale in the UK, boasting updated styling, mechanical improvements and new technology.

The 4×4 has been ‘comprehensively updated’ but retains the same affordability-focused ethos as before, with prices starting at £13,995.

Its styling is similar to before but the front end now gets a similar look to the firm’s Sandero models, with Y-shaped daytime running lights and a chromed radiator grille, also becoming the first Dacia model to get LED indicators.

(Dacia)

Other new exterior equipment includes body-colored bumpers front and rear, tinted windows and tailgate trim with ‘Duster’ inscription. Dacia says the new design is more aerodynamic than its predecessor and the two-wheel-drive version gets low rolling resistance tyres, which combine to lower CO2 emissions and improve fuel economy.

Inside, there are two multimedia systems available. On Comfort models, there’s an 8.0-inch touchscreen that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as two USB ports.

Prestige models get an upgrade that includes satellite navigation and wireless Android and Apple connectivity.

Under the bonnet is a range of petrol, diesel and bi-fuel engines, with the latter having a 50 per cent larger LPG tank.

(Dacia)

There are three trim levels being offered in the UK, called Essential, Comfort and Prestige, with the entry model starting at £13,995 for the petrol or bi-fuel option. The least expensive diesel comes in Comfort trim and starts at £17,345.

Essential models get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, DAB radio and manual air conditioning. Step up to Comfort and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, leather steering wheel and the upgraded infotainment system.

Top-spec Prestige models start at £16,695 and include 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, automatic air conditioning, front parking sensors and the upgraded infotainment.