Peugeot reveals new 308 SW estate will start at £25,200

Peugeot 308 SW

Reservations for the Peugeot 308 SW estate have opened, with the French firm revealing prices will start from £25,200.

The new 308 has a stylish look and the SW version brings an extra layer of practicality over the hatchback version.

At launch there will be two plug-in hybrid powertrains on offer, both using a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that’s powered by a 12.4kWh battery. Both also have an electric range of about 39 miles and have a favourable benefit-in-kind rating of 11 per cent, making them more appealing to company car buyers.

The difference is the power output, with a choice between 176bhp and 222bhp, with prices starting at £34,200 and £38,400 respectively.

Other powertrains include a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol, with the latter available on every trim and the former on all but the top-spec model.

The entry level model is called Active Premium and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and tail lights, split-leather steering wheel, and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next up is Allure, starting from £27,050. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded interior upholstery and a 3D navigation system. Allure Premium, meanwhile, starts at £27,950 and adds adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and a different set of 17-inch wheels.

The penultimate trim is GT, which costs from £29,850 and gets a sportier appearance, Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Peugeot’s 3D head-up instrument panel. The top specification is GT Premium, priced from £31,450, and includes a more comfortable and supportive driver’s seat with heating and massage function, as well as extensive driver assistance systems.