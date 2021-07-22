Shell to install 800 EV charging points at Waitrose stores by 2025

Shell to install chargers at Waitrose stores

Shell will be installing up to 800 electric vehicle charging points at Waitrose stores across the country by 2025.

Announced as the pair expand their existing partnership, the move would see up to 100 Waitrose locations benefit from the installation of six 22kW and two 50kW rapid Shell Recharge charging points so that customers can charge up while they shop.

Bernadette Williamson, General Manager Shell UK Retail, said: “This is great news for EV drivers across the UK, knowing they can easily, quickly and reliably charge up at Shell charge points while shopping at Waitrose.

“We want to make EV charging as hassle-free as possible and support our customers wherever they want to charge.”

The first of these is set to be launched at the first Waitrose shop early next year. The two companies have also agreed to increase the number of Shell Select stations offering Waitrose food by 68, taking the total to at least 125 by 2025. John Lewis’ Click & Collect service will also be made available in up to 80 Shell forecourt shops this summer, too.

James Bailey, Waitrose Executive Director, said: “This is an important partnership for Waitrose and means we can offer even greater convenience to more of our customers. We’re also delighted to bring our customers 800 new charging points for electric vehicles, including new rapid charging capabilities, as the UK moves more and more towards a sustainable transport network.”