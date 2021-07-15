New Aston Martin Valhalla brings 937bhp of hybrid power

Aston Martin Valhalla

Aston Martin has lifted the covers off its striking new hybrid supercar – the Valhalla.

Built with a variety of learnings made through Aston Martin’s involvement in Formula One, the Valhalla incorporates several intricate and technologically advanced features which help to ensure that it delivers the best possible performance.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which is linked up to a 150kW hybrid system with a pair of electric motors – one mounted on each axle. Combined, the engine and electric system produce 937bhp. When driven in electric-only mode, the power from the batteries is directed to the front axle alone, while in other driving modes it’s split between the front and rear axles. This allows the car to tailor the power delivery depending on the situation.

The Valhalla combines V8 power with electric motors

Set to arrive in 2023, the Valhalla will be able to run for eight miles on electric power yet manage the 0-60mph sprint in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 217mph. Aston Martin also claims that it’ll emit less than 200g/km of CO2.

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates our commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product line-up.”

Built around a lightweight carbon fibre tub, the Valhalla also incorporates a new eight-speed DCT automatic transmission. This also brings a new e-reverse feature, which uses the electric motors for reversing and saves weight by removing the need for a conventional reverse gear.