EU proposal will effectively ban non-electric cars from 2035

The make-or-break decade has already started.

Our first major climate milestone will be a 55% reduction of emissions by 2030.

And by 2050, we aim to make the EU climate neutral.

Today, we present concrete proposals to reach these goals: https://t.co/h20a4iwgap#EUGreenDeal pic.twitter.com/jw7l1G6V7e

— European Commission ?? (@EU_Commission) July 14, 2021