Ford Mustang Mach-E sets electric vehicle efficiency record

Ford Mustang Mach-E, world record run

Ford has claimed a new Guinness World Record as its Mustang Mach-E SUV achieved the lowest energy consumption in an electric car.

The record was achieved on a run from John O’Groats Land’s End, the most northern and southern points in mainland Britain.

Independently verified data shows that the Mustang Mach-E travelled more than 6.5 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy used. With the car’s 88kWh battery capacity, that means it was capable of over 500 miles of range between charges.

(Ford)

Demonstrating the impressive effort from the drivers, that’s over 120 miles further than official figures suggest it can go.

For the record attempt, the SUV’s occupants left John O’Groats with a full charge and stopped twice to top up the batteries, in Wigan and Cullompton, being stationary for less than 45 minutes to complete the 820-mile trip.

Ford says that charging at the Mach-E’s maximum rate of 150kW adds about 73 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The team completing the drive were Paul Clifton, BBC transport correspondent, and co-drivers Fergal McGrath and Kevin Booker, who already hold petrol and diesel economy records between them.

They said: “This record is about demonstrating that electric cars are now viable for everyone. Not just for short urban trips to work or the shops, or as a second car. But for real-world use on long cross-country journeys.

“We’ve proved that, with this car, the tipping-point has been reached.

(Ford)

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s range and efficiency make it an everyday car for tackling unpredictable journey patterns. We did a full day’s testing totalling 250 miles and still had 45 per cent battery charge on our return.”

Ford UK electrification manager Tim Nicklin, added: “The Mustang Mach-E’s efficiency minimised charging along Britain’s longest route and proved itself as a game changer.