LiveWire One drops Harley-Davidson badging as part of redesign

LiveWire One

LiveWire – the newly-formed electric motorcycle arm of Harley-Davidson – has revealed its latest model in the LiveWire One.

Though the new model is similar to that introduced by Harley-Davidson in 2019, it has received a range of styling updates. The most notable of these is the removal of the Harley-Davidson badging as a way of establishing LiveWire as a brand in its own right.

LiveWire claims a range of up to 146 miles of range

It does, however, retain the same powertrain as before. The One utilises an electric motor with 104bhp, and LiveWire claims that you should be able to get 146 miles of ‘city’ range from a single charge. Fast charging capability means that a full charge can be completed in an hour.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson said: “As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognised the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand.

The LiveWire One is expected to hit the UK next year

“Today’s LiveWire One builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy.”

LiveWire has yet to announce how much the new One will cost in the UK, but it has stated that it’ll retail at $21,999 in America – around £15,963. Since the One will also qualify for the UK’s plug-in motorcycle grant, it’ll benefit from an additional £1,500 saving.