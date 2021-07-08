Polestar debuts Polestar 2 concept at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar concept

Polestar has showcased a new ‘experimental’ version of its fully electric ‘2’.

Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the model has been designed to help the Swedish brand’s team ‘flex their muscles and explore opportunities’. It’s based on the regular Polestar 2, but brings 469bhp as opposed to the standard car’s 402bhp.

It also incorporates a wider track and a lower ride height – down by 30mm on the standard car. Wider wheels house 21-inch alloy wheels, while a range of additions usually found on Polestar’s flagship ‘1’ model are fitted. These include six-piston Akenbono front brakes and Pirelli P Zero Rosso performance tyres.

The experimental model will be put through its paces at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

You’ll also find Ohlins performance dampers fitted alongside stiffened springs designed to give the Polestar 2 a more dynamic, planted feel. A carbon-fibre front suspension strut aims to increase body rigidity even further, too.

Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief chassis engineer, said: “This car is what happens when we are given freedom to go beyond our limits. We already have such great handling and performance characteristics in Polestar 2, but when asked to make something special for Goodwood, I was really excited to up the stakes.”

It's known internally as 'the Beast'. Watch it take on the Hillclimb or visit it at the First Glance Paddock at @fosgoodwood. Read more in our latest story: https://t.co/sVN7eyHtyV. pic.twitter.com/CpOvC0aoFj — Polestar (@PolestarCars) July 8, 2021

A range of exterior changes have been made to the experimental model too, including redesigned front and rear bumpers and a matte white paint finish. Polestar has also fitted colour-coded side skirts and bumper extensions.